All four Iberville Parish football teams notch postseason berths

The road to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans begins Friday for all four Iberville Parish high schools, who punched their tickets to first-round action in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

Plaquemine and White Castle will have homefield advantage for the opening round, while St. John and East Iberville will embark on long road trips in hopes they will see second-week action on their home turfs.

WHITE CASTLE

White Castle’s No. 6 seed in the Division IV non-select bracket is the highest ranking of any school in Iberville Parish.

The Bulldogs (8-2) will host Class 2A foe Delcambre in action at Rocky Ourso Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The pairing against a Class 2A opponent is part of the new format the Louisiana High School Athletic Association adopted last summer.

No. 27 seeded-Delcambre (5-5) comes to White Castle on the heels a 49-16 loss to Loreauville in Week 10 action.

Standouts include senior quarterback/kicker Parker LeBlanc, senior wide receiver Josh Postoe, senior running back Jaxon Wiggins and senior defensive tackle Zeb Falgout.

“It’s going be a lot different for us just by having to play a 2A team in the playoffs,” White Castle coach Marc Brown said. “They’re a good team, and we’re going to have our hands full.”

The winner will face either No. 11 Arcadia (7-3) or No. 22 Lake Arthur (4-6) in second-round action.

PLAQUEMINE

The No. 8-seeded Green Devils (9-1) battle No. 25 Jennings (3-7) on the heels of their heartbreaker to West Feliciana last Friday at Andrew Canova Stadium.

Plaquemine will be in the friendly confines of its home stadium for the opening round against the Bulldogs, who came up short 31-21 in action against St. Louis Catholic in Week 10 fare.

“They play hard and it’s the last season for their coach (Rusty Phelps), so they will be looking to keep their season alive,” PHS coach Drey Trosclair said. “We came in yesterday, watched the West Feliciana game and we saw what we need to do to make corrections, and we will put last week behind us.”

Standouts for the Bulldogs include senior quarterback Austin Ewing, senior defensive end Korey Hebert, senior wide receiver Jayren Etienne, and junior running back Joshua LeJeune.

The winner will meet the winner between No.9 Leesville (8-2) and 24th seed Pearl River (5-5) next week.

ST. JOHN

The Eagles (5-5) head into the postseason fray as a No.20 seed in the Division IV Select bracket when they travel to No. 13 Delhi Charter (9-1) for action Friday at 7 p.m.

St. John ended its regular season in a loss to non-district foe Jeanerette, while No. 13 Delhi Charter (east of Monroe along I-20) routed Sicily Island 60-0 in Week 10 action.

“They’re very run heavy on offense, and they run a lot of split-back veers, so we will have to be very fundamentally sound and detail-oriented on defense this week and play “responsibility” ball,” St. John coach Coby Minton said. “This is our chance to go into a new season, when everyone is zero-zero.”

Gator standouts include senior quarterback Chadwick Clark II, senior wide receiver Cameron Antley, senior running back Shamar Udehji and senior offensive linebacker Merritt Coenen.

EAST IBERVILLE

The No. 28 seeded Tigers (3-7) will have an upset on their minds when they travel to Haynesville (8-2) for opening round Division IV Non-Select action.

East Iberville fell short in a hard-fought battle against parish rival White Castle, while the Golden Tornado of Hayneville fell short to Homer 28-27.

Standouts for Haynesville including junior running back Aajaius Beene, junior quarterback Omarion Webb, senior fullback J’karius Turner and senior middle linebacker Toby Franklin.

Haynesville is no stranger to East Iberville, who tamed the Golden Tornado 25-15 in second-round playoff action at home Dec. 11, 2020. “They’re a team that goes historically far in the playoffs,” East Iberville coach Justin Joseph said. “They like the ball and they’re pretty physical, so we will need to keep the turnovers down and continue to show the same fire we showed against White Castle and keep our heads up when adversity comes our way.”