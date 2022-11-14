Football season ends for Plaquemine, East Iberville, St. John

Staff Report

The season came to an end for three Iberville Parish football teams in first-round playoff action Nov. 11.

The No. 8-seeded Plaquemine Green Devils saw their season end in a 28-25 upset against No. 25 seed Jennings on Friday night at Andrew Canova Field at Green Devil Stadium.

The Green Devils finished 9-2 in the first season under head coach Drey Trosclair.

Jennings jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first half before the Green Devils trimmed their deficit to 21-12 at the half.

Plaquemine scored on a Michael Mitchell keeper in the fourth quarter, but Jennings widened the gap on a 3-yard TD run by ReJohn Zeno.

The Green Devils would not give up, however. Mitchell fired a TD pass to DeLano Sanders with 1:39 left in the game.

Plaquemine attempted a 2-point conversion to come within one but fell short. The Green Devils came up empty-handed on three 2-point tries for the evening.

Jennings followed with an onside kick that allowed the Bulldogs to halt a Plaquemine comeback try.

Jennings faces No. 9 seed Leesville in the regional round Friday.

OTHER PLAYOFF ACTION

The No. 20-seeded St. John Eagles saw their season end on the road in a 40-0 loss to No. 13 seed Delhi Charter, which will face No. 4 seed St. Martin’s Episcopal in second-round action Friday. The Eagles finished 5-5 under head coach Coby Minton.

No. 28 seed East Iberville’s season also came to a halt when the visiting Tigers fell 44-6 to fifth seed Haynesville in first-round Division IV non-select action. Haynesville meets No. 12 seed Oakdale in second-round fare Friday. The Tigers closed their season 3-7 under head coach Justin Joseph.