Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating Plaquemine post-game brawl

Staff Report

An investigation is underway into what triggered a postgame brawl on the field Friday night after Plaquemine’s football playoff game against Jennings.

Authorities are hoping the video captured immediately after the game will give some idea about what led to the brawl that had more than 100 people on the field at Andrew Canova Field at Plaquemine Green Devil Stadium.

“We wrote a misdemeanor summons on someone who struck somebody on the field after the game,” Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said. “One of the coaches got hit – and we think we know who did it – but we’re reviewing the video to get something together.”

No serious injuries were reported.

Some witnesses said the fights began after a Jennings coach spit in the face of a Plaquemine player, but nothing has been confirmed.

It took approximately 20 minutes to clear the field after the fights, one which was on the field and the other in a pileup near the north end zone. The fight broke out after Jennings defeated Plaquemine, 28-25, in the first round of Division II non-select playoffs.