White Castle turns back Delcambre in first round of Division IV non-select playoffs

Staff Report

White Castle football fans who missed the first-round playoff game last Friday will get another chance to see the Bulldogs in postseason action.

White Castle pulled from a first-quarter deficit to defeat Delcambre, 44-21, in the first round of Division IV non-select playoff action Nov. 11 at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium.

The win will keep the No. 6-seeded Bulldogs at home for the regional round when they entertain No. 11 Arcadia at 7 p.m. Friday.

Arcadia makes the trip from north Louisiana after a 26-0 win over Lake Arthur in first-round action.

“They’re very athletic and they play a very tough brand of football in a district with Homer and Haynesville,” White Castle head coach Marc Brown said.

The Bulldogs spotted Delcambre a touchdown in the first quarter before Jamal Brown broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown with 53 seconds remaining in the opening stanza to lift White Castle from a deficit against Delcambre.

The Bulldogs led 26-21 after another Brown TD and a Shadarick Allen keeper.

“It took us a little while to settle down,” Brown said. “The Wing-T protection is something you can’t simulate in practice, kind of like the option, so the speed got us early on, but my credit goes out to Delcambre, who came right at us … just playoff-type football.”