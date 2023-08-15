Bryan Troxclair aims to bring blue collar work ethic to St. John football

John Dupont

Post South

The St. John football program has a new head coach for the 2023 season, and he’s no stranger to the local sports scene.

Bryan Troxclair will guide this year’s Eagles after an eight-year run at Plaquemine High.

The 2007 St. John graduate was part of a team with one of the most memorable seasons in the history of the Eagle football program.

Under then-head coach Erik Willis, the Eagles reached the Class 1A state championship game at the Superdome, where they lost to powerhouse Evangel.

He also coached under Bob Howell at Plaquemine, spent a year alongside Willis at Brusly and then returned to PHS during Paul Distefano’s tenure with the Green Devils.

Troxclair wants to return the St. John program to its past glory.

“Even at Plaquemine, I always kept tabs on the St. John program, because as a graduate, I hoped they’d keep up with their success,” he said. “I know they had some down years, but I came back hoping to rebuild school pride and get people believing in St. John again so we can bring back the era that I was part of.”

Part of recreating that era means a return to what he called “a blue-collar program.”

He wants to bring back the physical nature, the hard work and determination. To achieve that goal, he has instilled a new philosophy for the program.

“Basically, it meant that whatever your job was, you’d do it to the best of your ability,” Troxclair said. “We’ve adopted this philosophy since I’ve gotten here that we will focus on being great day-by-day and rep-by-rep, more so than on the end game.

“At this moment in time, we’re more worried about the journey to get there than the result,” he said. “We’re trying to put consistent practices together. That’s what I’ve been preaching since I got there.”

Seven seniors anchor the team, including quarterback Gage Blanchard, a starter for most of his years on the Eagle program.

He had played cornerback since his freshman year and worked as a backup QB the past two years.

“He’s been doing the job of getting offense in right direction and helping me coach,” Troxclair said.

Dylan Lopez will move to center and defensive line. He’s the type Troxclair considers “a journeyman.”

“He will do anything you ask and do it full speed, no matter the situation … a great kid,” Troxclair said. “He’s one of those who lead by example.”

Senior offensive guard Gage Landry will return to action after an off-season injury that kept him out of action last year.

He has worked his way back into the fold through strength and conditioning drills.

“Gage is coming a long and progressing well in a way that he can start for us on the offensive and defensive line,” Troxclair said. “Pretty much all of our players will go both sides.”

Another top returnee is veteran defensive back Michael Patrick Edwards, winner of last year’s Patrick Doyle Award.

The honor award was first given in the fall of 1996, in memory of the late Patrick Doyle, a member of St. John's class of 1996, He is the son of St. John supporters Ronnie and Kathleen Doyle of Plaquemine.

The award goes to one of the top juniors – will also figure prominently with the Eagles.

Troxclair was also a winner of the award.

“I consider it very prestigious,” he said. “When you identify what a St. John football player looks like, Michael Patrick Edwards is it – he leads the team, gets us going and motivated.”

“He only weights 165, but plays like he weights 205,” Troxclair said.

Other upperclassmen include Jack Marcantel, who will play linebacker and tight end.

Marcantel has grown into his duties.

“He’s strong as an ox, he has really good, and he and loves to hit,” he said. “That’s something you love to have in that linebacker position.”

Ellis Braud, who played tight end in previous years, will move to offensive tackle.

The move of a player from a shifted position to a lineman often triggers negative feedback, but it has not been the case with Braud, Troxclair said.

“He has been onboard since Day One,” he said. “It’s been a blessing in disguise being able to highlight a kid like that who can answer the call – he’s a great kid and a hard worker.”

The fighting heart will make a big difference in the program, along with consistency – in practice, in reps and in the game, Troxclair said.

The Eagles will face depth issues on a 38-player roster with plenty freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

“We need the young kids to come up and contribute on game night,” he said.

The Eagles travel Friday to New Roads for a scrimmage against Catholic-Pointe Coupee.

He considers the game a good playoff-caliber team.

“It’s a good early test so I can show these kids where we need to be and how we have to get there,” Troxclair said.

St. John faces Covenant Christian in the first Eagle jamboree in several years Friday, Aug. 25.

The Eagles will seek revenge in Game 1 against visiting Hanson Memorial, a Franklin-based foe who beat SJHS last season.

Further in the season, St. John hosts Ascension Catholic on Thursday, but the next three District 8-1A games – White Castle, Ascension Christian and East Iberville – will be on the road.

“That’s when the consistency will have to come into effect,” he said. Anythime you travel three games in a row, and in a road game you have to be extra efficient.

“The kids need to realize it’s not a field trip,” Troxclair said. “It’s a business trip.