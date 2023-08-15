White Castle sets sights higher after solid 2022 season

John Dupont

Post South

Much of what dictates a football team’s fate during an upcoming season depends on progress made in the months leading up to the first game.

A strong work ethic during the offseason could help bring the 2023 White Castle Bulldogs build on their success from last year, according to head coach Marc Brown.

WCHS chalked an 8-3 finish last year in a season that ended in an 18-12 double overtime loss at Arcadia in playoff action.

“That was a tough loss in the second round, but we had a very young team,” Brown said. “Looking back on it, I was pleased with the progress we made setting us up for this year.”

Freshman Javon Woods will take over the quarterback duties this year for White Castle, which will run a spread offense.

Woods had some experience last season, and the coaching staff toyed back and forth with giving him the position.

“Ultimately, we decided he’s going to be the guy while he’s here and we’ll deal with ups and downs early,” Brown said.

His versatility helped make the decision.

“He’s more of a passer, he can run, but I think he’s more of a traditional quarterback,” Brown said. “He can run if you need him to, but we won’t rely on him on the run.”

Targets for Woods will include two running backs – junior Jamorris Williams and sophomore Jamal Brown.

The Bulldogs also have senior Jamon Miller, last year’s first-team all-district running back.

"Our offense is now back in traditional mold, so we have three guys who can help us on the running games,” Brown said. “There’s nothing quite like playing, just getting him through it and letting him grow.”

Senior Joshary Allen will anchor the Bulldog defense, which will also include junior cornerback Kylei Foster

The Bulldogs are set to host Belaire in scrimmage action Aug. 17.

WCHS will host a jamboree on Aug. 24, which will include East Iberville, Abramson, Baker and Collegiate Prep.