Experience, attitude could take East Iberville football far in 2023 season, coach says

John Dupont

Post South

Experience in key positions and an overall strong attitude among players could help East Iberville make significant inroads this season, according to head coach Justin Joseph.

He hopes those components will lift the Tigers past a 3-8 finish overall and 1-4 run in District 8-1A last season.

A 36-33 squeaker against up-and-coming district squad Ascension Christian was the lone league win, but the Tigers suffered an 18-16 heartbreaker to St. John the following week.

EIHS finished last season with a 44-6 loss in playoff action against Class 1A powerhouse Haynesville.

Numbers remain an issue for the program. Twenty-eight players have dressed out for summer drills, but Joseph is hoping a few more will step up before regular season action begins Sept. 1 at Slaughter Charter.

Senior running back Dylan Raven will be among the leaders on the Tiger offense this season.

“He’s a good athlete who has worked hard for us,” he said. “I see a lot of great things coming from him this season."

Junior Denny Thomas will take over as quarterback, while senior Devin Jones will handle the duties as linebacker.

The Tigers will keep the wing-T principles in place on offense, but they will spread the ball more this season, Joseph said.

Joseph will serve as defensive coordinator and will bring a 4-2-5 defense into play this season. Leaders will include juniors Ashantis Brooks and Theo Dunn, along with younger linemen Gabe Johnson, Jonathan Daniels, John Haydel and Rove Lodge.

“One of our weaknesses right now is a lack of depth and skilled players,” he said. “We have a good first- and second-string, but the cupboard gets bare after that.”

The Tigers hope to make headway in a district Ascension Catholic and White Castle have dominated for years.

At the same time, Joseph said his team must not overlook St. John and Ascension Christian, both which will also have their sights set on loftier goals.

Road games will highlight the first half of regular season action.

The Tigers travel to Slaughter for action against Slaughter Community Charter, and they return to that same area the following week when they challenge East Feliciana.

EIHS heads to Shreveport for Week 3 action against Magnolia School of Excellence.

The Tigers also visit Pine in Washington Parish and open district action at Ascension Catholic.

EIHS will host Ascension Christian, St. John and White Castle to round out regular season play.

Before the regular season begins, Joseph will lead his team into a “Battle of the Bayou” scrimmage that will bring together East Iberville and North Iberville for the first time in more than 10 years.

It’s more than just a practice game for Joseph.

The scrimmage could be a prelude to what his team may face when North Iberville returns to varsity next year, once the school is allowed to reinstate its varsity sports program.

“More than likely, North Iberville will be in our district,” Joseph said. “I would enjoy having one more team in our district.”