First-year head coach Donald Williams very familiar with Green Devil football program

John Dupont

Post South

Plaquemine did not need to look far to find a coach familiar with the Green Devil program to take over the position after Drey Troxclair left.

New head coach Donald Williams has worked six years with the Plaquemine coaching staff. The 2013 Brusly High School graduate played under two coaches synonymous with high school athletics on the Westbank –Tait Dupont, the current Iberville Parish Schools Athletic Administrator, and Erik Willis, who now works as Iberville Parks and Recreation Director.

As head coach, Williams has his sights on building upon the success the Green Devils achieved in a season that ended 9-2 overall and 7-1 in District 6-4A.

This upcoming season, a new quarterback has emerged, although he’s not unfamiliar to Green Devil fans.

Brandon Smith (5-11, 175) is making the transition from defense to offense, where he will serve as the starting play-caller for the Green Devils.

The coaching staff believes Smith’s experience as a free safety last season will help him read defenders when running the ball or looking for receivers.

“He played a little bit at quarterback last season, but we pitched the idea that his experience on defense could work in his favor this season,” Williams said.

His targets will include wide receivers Aiden Joseph (6-2, 180) and Jacoby McCoy (5-6, 185), while running backs will include Darryl Tate and Tyris Mosby. Both Tate and Mosby run on the 4-by-100 team in the Green Devil track and field program.

Top defenders will include middle linebacker Diego Davis and cornerback Landon Carter. Other defensive standouts include junior noseguard Paul Smith (6-2, 370) and defensive back Javonte Frazier.

“We’re young, but experienced,” Williams said. “We have a lot of skilled players, but we lost a huge senior class.”

Plaquemine will travel to Plaquemine for action against Port Allen in the nightcap game of the Port Allen Jamboree on Aug. 25.

The Green Devils open the season on the road when they travel to Lafayette for action against Ascension Episcopal on Sept. 1.

Plaquemine will remain on the road when they play their first four District 6-4A games – McKinley (Sept. 8), Tara (Sept. 15), Istrouma (Sept. 22) and St. Michael (Sept. 29).

PHS plays its first home game in what be one of the season’s biggest district matchups when the Green Devils entertain neighboring foe Brusly.

A trip to Belaire on Oct. 13 will be followed home battles against Broadmoor and Ferriday.

Plaquemine wraps its regular season fare on the road as the Green Devils aim to avenge last year’s loss to 2022 district champion West Feliciana.

“That’s going to be a big game, but Brusly and St. Michael will also be tough this year,” Williams said. “But throughout the season, we can’t afford to take anyone lightly.”