Three Tyrese Mosby touchdowns power Plaquemine to 20-14 jamboree win over Port Allen

PORT ALLEN – Tyrese Mosby fueled the Plaquemine offensive engine to power the Green Devils to a 20-14 win over hosting Port Allen in jamboree action Thursday night at Guy Orwell Field.

Mosby’s 200-yard rushing total included touchdowns of 70, 15 and 30 yards to power the Green Devils to victory against the neighboring Westside foe.

Plaquemine scored on its first possession after kickoff return that put the Green Devils at the Pelican 27-yard line.

“We’re very excited about our season,” first-year head coach Donald Williams said. “It was a good game for us to get some reps under the belt and to give the players in Week 1 a chance to play, as well.”

Mosby also scored on runs of 15 and 30 yards.

Jayden Christophe powered the PHS with eight tackles.

Port Allen scored just before halftime and shortly after the start of the second half.

The Green Devils begin their 2024 season on the road when they travel to Lafayette for action against Ascension Episcopal.

“They’re a very well-coached team and they have their best athlete at quarterback,” Williams said. “We’re going to have to come ready to play.”