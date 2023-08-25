White Castle, East Iberville triumph in jamboree

John Dupont

Post South

White Castle and East Iberville chalked wins during a long night of jamboree action Thursday night at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium.

East Iberville dominated Abramson Sci Academy of New Orleans in a 14-0 win, while the White Castle defeated longtime rival Donaldsonville, 8-6, in the nightcap, which ended after 11 p.m. on a hot, muggy evening.

WHITE CASTLE – Senior Jamarus Williams scored on a 22-yard touchdown the two-point conversion to pull past Donaldsonville.

Donaldsonville drew first blood when the Tigers cashed in on an interception for a 2-yard TD in the opening half.

“This is the first time in nine or 10 years that White Castle beat Donaldsonville in regular season or jamboree,” White Castle coach Marc Brown said. “That was one of our goals before the season to get us over a hump – it had been so long that we just wanted to get it done.

“I was pleased with how well we moved around,” he said. “This was a good start for us.”

White Castle travels to Baton Rouge on Sept. 1 for non-district action against Mentorship Academy at Memorial Stadium.

EAST IBERVILLE – Junior Theo Dunn ran for two touchdowns to give the Tigers a 14-0 win in Game 1 at the jamboree.

Dunn took a kickoff return 86 yards for the first Tiger touchdown. He also had a 15-yard scoring run.

“This was a good start for us as we head into the season,” head coach Justin Joseph said. “We’ve looked very good in practice, and I’m excited about our chances this season."

East Iberville opens action Friday at Slaughter Charter Academy for non-district action.