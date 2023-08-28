Touchdown in final two seconds lifts Covenant Christian past St. John in jamboree action

John Dupont

Post South

Jamborees may not figure into a football team’s season record, but St. John and Covenant Christian Academy did not treat it that way.

Instead, a “must win” attitude prevailed for both teams in the two halves of action.

Covenant Christian quarterback Kyle Robichaux’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Carter in with two seconds remaining put the Houma-based parochial school past the St. John on Aug. 25 at Andrew Canova Stadium.

“It was a tough way to go down,” St. John head coach Bryan Troxclair said. “Our kids really played hard, but Covenant Christian’s guy made a good catch and ran a good route.

“Both teams worked hard,” he said. “We have plenty of room to grow after this game.”

Freshman Ahmad Wilson scored both TDs for the Eagles.

He scored in the first half from inside the 10 after senior Clayton Repp broke loose for a 65-yard scamper that put the Eagles at the CCA 5-yard line.

Wilson scored in the second half off another run from 20 yards out to tie the game.

Troxclair sees an abundance of potential in Wilson.

“He dressed as an eighth grader last year, but he got hurt when he broke his collarbone,” Troxclair said. “He’s had a good offseason, and he’s really doing a good job of buying in and working hard.”

CCA opened scoring on the first possession that gave the Lions a 7-0 lead in the first drive of the game.

Robichaux connected with Carsen Hebert for a 40-yard pass that put the Lions ahead13-7 at the end of the first half.

The Eagles open regular season action Thursday, Aug. 31, when they host Hanson Memorial at Andrew Canova Stadium.