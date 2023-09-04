WEEK 2 ACTION: White Castle hosts Capitol, all other local squads on the road

Post South

One Iberville Parish high school football team is home and the other three are away for Week 2 action.

All games are scheduled for Friday, although the ongoing shortage of officials could change the schedule. Any changes will be listed on our website at www.postsouth.com.

Here’s a look at this week’s action:

WHITE CASTLE

The Bulldogs seek to maintain their dominance when they entertain Capitol at 7 p.m. at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium. Capitol is back as a full-fledged public school in East Baton Rouge Parish after several years as a charter school, but that’s not the only turnaround the Lions want this season.

Capitol seeks to turn the tables on the Bulldogs, who dominated them at home last year in a 48-26 win.

One year after a 2-8 finish, Capitol hopes to capitalize on experience from senior wide receiver La’Delvin Pitre, along with junior quarterback Carlyle Joseph and senior defensive tackle Ryan Crowder.

Other leaders include running backs Bryan Foley and Dequincy Johnson, middle linebacker Jeremiah Morgan, cornerback Kendall Doyle, wide receiver/cornerback Kastopha “Prime Time” Henderson and tackle Serente Cosey.

PLAQUEMINE

The Plaquemine Green Devils begin their District 6-4A schedule when they collide with the McKinley Panthers. Kickoff at McKinley High School is 7 p.m.

PHS looks to continue its domination over McKinley one year after the Green Devils routed the Panthers 44-14.

Experience could make the challenge tougher for Plaquemine. The Green Devils have a strong crop of juniors and seniors, but McKinley also has its share of veterans after last year’s 8-4 season (6-2 in District 6-4A).

Seniors include quarterback Tyson Camel, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, fullback/strong safety Demond Moody, senior wide receiver Grant Hatch, senior wingback Tyxavier Washington, junior middle linebackers Armond Jones, junior outside linebacker Oscar Holmes and senior tackle Donald Johnese.

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers head to Jackson for action against a traditionally solid East Feliciana squad that finished last season 7-5.

EFHS has established itself as strong, hungry program in the past several years.

This year is no exception.

The seasoned Tiger squad is led by quarterback Herman Battiste Jr. (6-1, 172), and fellow upperclassman wide receivers Takiri White and Stanley Gilmore Jr., as well as senior cornerback KyJuan Dunn, senior defensive end Omaree Matthews, and senior defensive end Tre’Lynn Jarrell.

ST. JOHN

The Eagles head to the City of Central on Friday in hopes to tack another win against Central Private.

In last year’s meeting, the Eagles overcame the Redhawks in a 29-14 victory. CPHS finished last season 4-7.

With seniors on their 2023 lineup, the Eagles hope to deal Central Private the same outcome on Redhawk turf.

CPHS lists 50-plus players on its roster, including junior wide receiver Clayton Kimball, senior wide receiver/free safety Michael Gremillion, senior running back Hunter Pourciau, senior wide receiver Luke Browning, junior quarterback Nash Templet, junior middle linebacker Aiden Pomerleau, sophomore tight end Braydon Roy, junior fullback Jacob Weaver and junior defensive end Christian Corsentino.