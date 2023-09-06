St. John seniors aim to make lasting impact this football season, build for future

John Dupont

Post South

The senior class of the St. John football team could earn a nickname from a classic Western movie if they live up to their goals this season.

They want to make this season the best in years for the program. By the end of the season, some may call them “The Magnificent Season.”

They’ve battled through triumphs, hardships and a few disappointments along the way.

They also have a common bond: They want to leave the program better than they found it, and they hope to build a winning tradition their younger teammates can carry into the future.

Here’s what they have to say about the upcoming season:

ELLIS BRAUD (offensive lineman, defensive lineman)

As a team, I’m looking for a lot. Last year, I didn’t get to play in the playoff game, so personally I want to get out there, but as a team we want a deeper run. We will have a lot of guys who are on both sides of the ball who are looking a lot better this year. My biggest goal, offensively, is to create as many holes as I can, step up as a leader for the O-line. Defensively, I want to be there for my linebackers. We kind of know when to tell each other things, and when to help each other out. We never have to ask for anything. Nobody is every afraid to get one somebody to make sure they’re doing the right thing.

CLAYTON REPP (wide receiver)

I’m really excited for my senior year, and my first time in high school playing offense, so I’m ready to go after that. We’re trying to get the younger kids to help us build it and not just stop where we left off – we want them to keep it up and take it as far as they can. We’ve been working hard. We’re on a different practice schedule, getting better each day, doing more individual work, and really growing. We want to make a big impression for our last year. The coaches have been challenging us, and we’re working to get better every day.

MICHAEL PATRICK EDWARDS (defensive back, running back)

We always had those peaks and valleys. Last year… a lot of ups and downs, a lot of injuries and negative moments. We couldn’t always stay positive, but we have the right number of seniors to lead the team, and we hope to have far more positives than negatives. I have two backup running backs under me, and I want to teach them what to do and not to mess up – if they mess up, it comes back on me. Plus, I want to make them realize they can climb the ladder the way I did the past few years.

GAGE BLANCHARD (quarterback)

The group of seniors we have can leave a legacy, and we look forward to starting anew. We’re going to the Wing-T after doing the spread, and it’s an adjustment. We’re having to come to practice every day and learn everything new. We ran it a bit in middle school. Some of it is the same. We’ve got to learn it when we come to work every day. I tell younger players to stick with it and be willing to learn. We want to go out with a legacy.

JACK MARCANTEL (defensive end, wide receiver)

Our team goals are to build off last year and keep on making a run and staying in the playoffs, making the run as long as we can. My personal goals are what they were last year, get first-team All-District buildup and do better than last year.

The best advice I can give the young players: Never skip a rep, do it the right way and it will carry it over. They may not get the chance right now for the starting spot. We want them to keep things going.

DYLAN LOPEZ (center, defensive lineman)

We’ve been here four years, and we’re building on last season. Our biggest challenge this year is that we lost a lot of veteran linemen, and we’ve stepped it up. We lost some offensive players, but out offensive key players have done their job to fill the role, especially with this new offense. The new coaching staff is a change of scenery. We were comfortable with our former coach, but we’ve grown comfortable with coach Troxclair.

My personal goal is for us to reach the playoffs, get the wins, and making a run. For younger players, I just want to teach them to play their positions.

GAGE LANDRY (offensive guard)

I’ve been telling my teammates step up the best they can, look on to the upperclassmen. From last year, I want to build up my footwork, keep the teammate’s heads up in tough situations. For myself, I want to step up as a leader, make big plays and not get down on myself.