Three Iberville Parish teams emerge victorious in Week 2 high school football action

John Dupont

Post South

White Castle stayed unbeaten, Plaquemine and St. John posted their first wins of the season, and East Iberville remained in search of victory last Friday night.

Here’s a look at how the local squads fared in in Week 2 action:

St. John 46, Central Private 0

In Central, Michael Patrick Edwards and Ahmad Wilson each scored two touchdowns to lead St. John to a 46-0 rout over Central Private in non-district action.

Edwards scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards, while Wilson padded the Eagle lead on runs of 28 and 8 yards.

A Clayton Repp 2-yard sneak and Nathan Burleigh's point-after kick put St. John ahead, 7-0, in the first quarter.

A dazzling 82-yard Tyler Edwards pass completion to Dalwine Belony, along with Wilson’s 2-yarder and Edwards’s 16-yard scamper, put the Eagles ahead, 26-0, at the half.

Wilson’s 8-yard run in the third quarter and a Daniel Breaux 1-yarder in the fourth capped the Eagle scoring.

Michael Patrick Edwards led the St. John ground attack with 11 carries for 123 yards, while Wilson ran nine times for 37 yards.

Tyler Edwards finished 3-for-3 for 90 yards.

The Eagle defense held Central Private to 57 total yards.

The victory came one week after the Eagles fell, 41-27, against Hanson Memorial.

In that game, Michael Patrick Edwards and Ethan LeBlanc each scored two touchdowns, and Caden Cell scored once.

St John (1-1) hosts New Iberia-based Highland Baptist Christian (0-2) in non-district fare Friday at Andrew Canova Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Plaquemine 32, McKinley 22

In Baton Rouge, Tyrese Mosby ran for 155 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns to propel the Green Devils to a 32-22 win in District 6-4A action.

Mosby scored in the first quarter on a 64-yard sprint and a 30-yard run in the second quarter.

Aidan Joseph took a pass from Brandon Smith for an 87-yard touchdown, while Nicholas Victorian scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.

The victory helped PHS wipe out the bitter taste after a 23-20 loss in the regular season opener at Ascension Episcopal. In that game, John Walker scored on TD runs of 1 yard and 3 yards, while Tyrese Mosby scored on a 1-yard sneak.

The Green Devils visit Tara for a Thursday night game at Broadmoor Buccaneer Stadium. Kickoff is at 7.

White Castle 54, Capitol 0

At Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium, the Bulldogs remained unbeaten after a blowout over Capitol. The dominant Bulldog offense continued to run rampant.

The Bulldogs led 47-0 at halftime.

White Castle travels to Wedge Keyes Stadium for action against Baker (0-2)

East Feliciana 40, East Iberville 12

In Jackson, Theo Dunn scored on a 45-yard TD and finished 80 yards rushing.

Darian Thomas scored on a 12-yard quarterback keeper.

East Feliciana led 32-6 at halftime.

East Iberville heads to Shreveport to face Magnolia School of Excellence (0-2) for non-district action Friday.