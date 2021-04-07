Lady Green Devils rally past Livonia

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Lady Green Devils gradually worked their way out of a deficit against Livonia and never looked back.

PHS piled 16 hits and scored multiple runs in five of the seven innings to defeat the hosting Livonia Lady Wildcats, 17-8, in non-district action April 1.

Allie Morales pitched all seven innings and finished with three strikeouts. She also homered on the first at-bat in the seventh inning.

Livonia took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but PHS tacked a run in the second frame and took the lead in the top of the third off a Kamryn Junot groundout that brought home two runs.

The Lady Green Devils scored three runs apiece from the third through sixth innings and followed with a four-run rally in the seventh.

Paige George, Kaylee King and Jaden Reed each scored three runs.

Morales, Haylee Tullier, Kamryn Junot and Mikayla Bouquet each tacked on two runs. Junot and Kaitlyn Washington scored one apiece.

George and Junot each had two doubles, while Bouquet had one. George also had two stolen bases.

Livonia finished with 10 hits. Anna Hendriks went 3-for-4 and Tia Ransom finished 2-for-4 with a double.

The Lady Green Devils entertain Madison Prep at 4 p.m. today. PHS visits intown foe St. John for action at 5 p.m. Monday, April 12.