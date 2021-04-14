St. John stops 7-1A archrival Ascension Catholic in softball showdown

Staff Report

The St. John Eagles softball team continued to blaze through regular season action last week with lopsided wins over False River and Thibodeaux, and a squeaker against longtime archrival Ascension Catholic.

Coach Cindy Prouty’s Eagles improved to 14-4 in what has been a red-hot season for the team.

The win Monday in Donaldsonville at Ascension Catholic came after SJHS held back the Bulldogs on a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Right fielder Emma Perry’s throw to Emma Hargrove sent back an Ascension Catholic runner at second to turn out the lights on the Bulldogs.

A three-run rally put the Lady Eagles ahead 5-1 in the top of the sixth. Alexis Albert scored on a Hargrove sacrifice fly to center, while a Cassidy Canella double to right paved the way for Kaylee Crowe to score. Sanchez scored on a wild pitch.

Kynleigh Rhymer struck out three batters to hold back Ascension Catholic in the bottom of the sixth.

St. John took the opening lead in the second when Chloe Markins scored on a Baylie Romero single to left. SJHS struck out two of three Bulldogs in the bottom of the second, but ACHS tied the game in the bottom of the second when Raegan Tripode doubled home Sarah Esneault.

Rhymer struck out Esneault with runners on second and third to hold back ACHS.

Markins scored on a wild pitch put St. John ahead 2-1 in the top of the fifth.

In other action, Lyndi Kern held False River to one hit and struck out eight to tame the Gators 9-1.

Romero’s two-run single in the bottom of the second ignited the Eagle onslaught.

Rhymer, Romero, Ali Mancuso and Anna Catherine Caballero each had two hits for St. John.

At Thibodeaux, the Eagles piled six runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the fifth for a 9-1 rout. Anna Catherine Caballero, Ali Mancuso, Romero, Hargrove and Cannella sparked the rally.

Rhymer allowed one run on five hits and struck out eight.

Caballero smacked a homer in the seventh.