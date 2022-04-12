St. John softball sets sights on postseason fare

Staff Report

The St. John softball team cemented the District 7-1A championship with a win over neighboring White Castle, but the focus will now turn to the playoff picture.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association was scheduled to release playoff pairings on April 14, after press time.

The Eagles (16-4) were ranked No. 4 among the 16 teams that see playoff action. Riverside Academy, Calvary Baptist and Opelousas held the top three spots in the rankings.

As of Monday, the remaining teams from 5-16 were: Covenant Christian, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, St. Edmund, Central Catholic, Cedar Creek, St. Mary’s, St. Frederick, Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian, Ouachita Catholic and Glenbrook.

“We have two more regular season games, and our focus is finishing strong,” coach Cindy Prouty said. “We need to perform well and play to our potential.

“It’s too late in the season to make mistake … we’ve got to get things going,” she said.

The Eagles were set to host Thibodaux (13-15) on April 12 and Brusly (23-8) on April 13.

A three-inning 19-0 win over White Castle in the district finale put the final touch on league win that the Eagles clinched the previous week against Ascension Christian.

St. John made short work of WCHS in the district swan song with 15 runs in the first inning.

Baylie Romero had three RBIs, while Ali Boudreaux and Emma Burleigh each notched two.

Winning pitcher Karsyn Vadnais struck out five Bulldogs in the no-hitter.