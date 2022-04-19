Iberville teams land spots in LHSAA softball playoffs

Staff Report

All four local high school softball programs gained at least one extra game this season through playoff berths, which were set to begin this week.

Playoff games for all four teams were set to begin today.

St. John entered the fray No. 4 in the Division IV Select bracket – the highest seeding among the four teams from Iberville Parish.

The Eagles (16-4) were set to host 15th seed Ascension Catholic of Donaldsonville (15-14) today.

The playoffs in the Select bracket will lead to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association on April 29 and 30 at the St. Julien Complex in Broussard.

The non-select teams will vie for spots in the LHSAA tournament April 29 and 30 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

In the Class 4A non-select category, No. 24 seed Plaquemine (9-12) was set to travel to St. Tammany Parish for action against No. 9 Pearl River (14-8) in first-round action. A victory would pit PHS against No. 8 seed Cecilia (12-15) on April 21, following Cecilia’s 11-3 win over Franklinton.

White Castle (6-12) drew the No. 12 bracket and landed a home spot in the opening round against No. 21 seed Delhi (2-11).

Meanwhile, No. 17 seed East Iberville (6-10) was set to entertain 18th seed Gueydan (3-12) on Tuesday. The winner of that game was set to face No. 2 seed LaSalle (21-4) on April 21.