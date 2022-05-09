St. John pitcher Kyleigh Rhymer named ’22 MVP in District 7-1A softball

Staff Report

Kyleigh Rhymer, the junior pitcher who helped lead St. John to the District 7-1A championship, was named Most Valuable Player on the All-District roster for the 2022 season, while head coach Cynthia Prouty notched Coach of the Year.

Rhymer finished the season 15-4 with 21 walks, 101 strikeouts, a 1.70 ERA and a 5.48 batting average. He had 34 hits and 26 RBI.

Teammates on the first-team roster included junior outfielder Ali Mancuso (.429), senior catcher Cassidy Canella (.375), 8th grade designated hitter and Charli Neumann (.500).

SECOND TEAM

St. John: Ali Boudreaux, freshman, 2B; Baylie Romero, junior, 3B; Emily Burleigh, junior, 1B; Emma Perry, junior, outfield and Karsyn Vadnais, freshman, shortstop/pitcher.

East Iberville: Kelby Holland, senior, utility.

HONORABLE MENTION: Caroline Bueche, sophomore, St. John; Amelia Gaudet, St. John; Olivia Sanchez, freshman, St. John; Aubrei Gordon, sophomore, White Castle; Jakayla Williams, senior, White Castle and Asia Jones, senior, White Castle.