St. John pitcher Kyleigh Rhymer named ’22 MVP in District 7-1A softball

Staff Report

Kyleigh Rhymer, the junior pitcher who helped lead St. John to the District 7-1A championship, was named Most Valuable Player on the All-District roster for the 2022 season, while head coach Cynthia Prouty notched Coach of the Year.

Rhymer finished the season 15-4 with 21 walks, 101 strikeouts, a 1.70 ERA and a 5.48 batting average. He had 34 hits and 26 RBI.

Teammates on the first-team roster included junior outfielder Ali Mancuso (.429), senior catcher Cassidy Canella (.375), 8th grade designated hitter and Charli Neumann (.500).

St. John’s Cynthia Prouty was named Coach of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

St. John: Ali Boudreaux, freshman, 2B; Baylie Romero, junior, 3B; Emily Burleigh, junior, 1B; Emma Perry, junior, outfield and Karsyn Vadnais, freshman, shortstop/pitcher.

East Iberville: Kelby Holland, senior, utility.

HONORABLE MENTION: Caroline Bueche, sophomore, St. John; Amelia Gaudet, St. John; Olivia Sanchez, freshman, St. John; Aubrei Gordon, sophomore, White Castle; Jakayla Williams, senior, White Castle and Asia Jones, senior, White Castle.