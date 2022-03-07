Genesis Jackson makes history for East Iberville with scholarship to Power 5 school

Staff Report

Genesis Jackson has made some enormous leaps during her years on the East Iberville track team, but none can compare to the one she will make next year.

Jackson, a state 2021 state champion in the long jump, recently signed a track scholarship with TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.

She opted for TCU over Tennessee.

Jackson became the first athlete in EIHS history to sign with a Power Five school.

Jackson – ranked among the Top 10 in the nation in the long jump – also has her eyes set on Olympic competition.

“I told her during her freshman year that she had the potential to go very far with this,” East Iberville head coach Mark Temple said. “This is a major accomplish for this school – a Power Five signee, and to get an offer from here, Tennessee and Florida State was huge.

“But she said she loved TCU too much to pass it up,” Temple said.

Jackson credited her family her school for helping her achieve the scholarship.

“Each person in here has, in some way, shaped my life to help me fulfill this dream and inspire me to become the professional I hope to become,” she said.

She won the long jump last season with leap of 17-9 and topped the competition in the triple jump with a distance of 38-4 ¾ inches.