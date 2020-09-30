PHS volleyball enters season on learning curve

Staff Report

The building blocks of any successful team involve practice, offseason drills and experience. For Plaquemine’s volleyball program, circumstances have made them combine all of those elements at the same time.

The shutdown of all athletic activity during the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic slammed the door shut for PHS to gain momentum before the start of the season.

The Lady Green Devils now aim to move past the winless record they compiled across the first three games.

Head coach Angelle Matherne faces the task of bringing the team up to speed, but it will take time.

“Half of my starting roster is new to the team, some were transferred from another state, and we have one young one who was sidelined last year due to a torn ACL,” said Matherne, now in her sixth year at the helm of the program.

The Lady Green Devils missed summer league competition, training camps and programs that could have helped them get up to speed in time for the startup of district action in September.

The lack of practice time has affected the team’s performance in various ways, Matherne said

The team began practice only two weeks before the start for the season

“We’re lacking the fluidity of a team aspect right now,” she said.

Matherne sees tremendous potential with the team, particularly in their work ethic and willingness to learn.

Senior Chantoryia Rivers brings the most experience to the court for PHS. Others who will figure prominently in the mix include junior libero Greysi Leiva, junior Karalyn Thomas, junior McKayla Ferguson and sophomores Chantoryia Rivers and Allie Morales.

Matherne is confident the Lady Green Devils will develop into a solid team, although the myriad of challenges students face across the board will likely slow the progress.

“It’s all going to come down to reps and game speed, and that’s why a game league is so important during the summer months,” she said. “Summer leagues because nothing is on the line, but at this point I think everyone is just relieved to be on the court playing again.”

The Lady Green Devils compete in a district that includes eight other teams – Broadmoor, Istrouma, Liberty, Madison Prep, McKinley, Scotlandville, Tara and Woodlawn.

Plaquemine hosts Madison Prep in JV/varsity action on Oct. 7, beginning at 5 p.m. PHS travels to McKinley on Oct. 8.

MORE UPCOMING ACTION

EAST IBERVILLE – Oct. 1, at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.; Oct. 7, at Ascension Christian; Oct. 8, vs. Capitol, 5 p.m.

ST. JOHN – Oct. 2, at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.; Oct. 5, vs. Woodlawn, 5 p.m.; Oct. 6, at East Ascension, 4 p.m.

WHITE CASTLE – Oct. 6, at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.; Oct. 7, vs. Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.; Oct. 8, Tara, 5 p.m.