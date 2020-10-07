Plaquemine sweeps Tara in volleyball action

Staff Report

After struggles early in the season, things have come together for the Plaquemine volleyball team.

The Lady Green Devils chalked up their second victory of the season last week when they won all three sets in action on the road at Tara.

Head coach Angelle Matherne sees plenty of potential for more victories, based on the performance last week.

“We played well, and this was the first game we had hen everything was clicking,” she said. “They’ve been playing tougher for a while now, and it gave us a lot of hope for the season.

“We came off a bunch of losses, had beaten Scotlandville the Monday before, and that gave them a little bit of drive,” Matherne said.

She saw a lot of impressive work in the game, particularly from a returnee and a newcomer to varsity.

Junior Mallory Watkins returned to action after undergoing surgery from an injury last year, while sophomore Allie Morales had an impressive showing as a setter.

“Mallory has worked really hard since she returned, and this was the first game in which she looked like she’s got her rhythm back,” Matherne said. “As for Allie, this was her first year in varsity and the first game where we had a lot of attacks on our end because the sets were going in the proper places. It was all clicking for everyone, coming together finally.”

PHS travels to McKinley today (Oct. 8) at 5 p.m., and ventures to Woodlawn for action on Monday, Oct. 12. A third trip to Baton Rouge is set for Wednesday, Oct. 14 when the Lady Green Devils meet Broadmoor.

A local showdown looms Oct. 16 when PHS entertains St. John.

OTHER LOCAL ACTION

White Castle – Oct. 8, at Tara, 5 p.m.; Oct. 12, at West St. John, 5 p.m.; Oct. 13, at St. John, 6 p.m.; Oct. 15, at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.

East Iberville – Oct. 8, at Capitol, 6 p.m.; Oct. 13, at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.; Oct. 14, 6 p.m., at St. John.