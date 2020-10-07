St. John blanks Woodlawn in volleyball action

Staff Report

The St. John Lady Eagles improved to 6-5 for the season after they swept Woodlawn, 3-0, Monday night in non-district volleyball action.

Coach Caitlin Hester’s Eagles won their sets 25-13, 25-21 and 25-18.

Dannie Durand finished with seven kills, one dig, three blocks and two aces, while Emma Hargrove had eight kills, five digs, two blocks and an ace. Anna Catherine-Caballero finished with six digs and four aces.

The Lady Eagles visit White Castle for district action on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m., and head to St. Gabriel to challenge East Iberville on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. SJHS wraps up the trio of parish opponents on Friday, Oct. 16 with a 5 p.m. contest at Plaquemine High.