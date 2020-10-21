St. John tops East Iberville in district volleyball action

Staff Report

A battle of parish rivals in district volleyball action came down to what mattered most – the team that started the strongest.

St. John had the upper hand in that department and came out with a 3-0 win at East Iberville. The Lady Eagles won on sets of 25-8, 25-5 and 25-13.

After St. John dominated the first two sets, the Lady Tigers showed some momentum in the third set but could not get within five points of SJHS, which improved to 7-7.

“I’m happy overall with how we have been we’ve been playing,” SJHS coach Caitlin Hester said “We’re taking it one game at a time and focusing on that goal.

“It’s getting to that time in the season when you have to play your best ball every time you step on that court, with playoffs starting around the corner, so we’re using every opportunity we can to get more and prepared for that part of the season that’s coming.”

East Iberville (6-3) had a much better showing against Ascension Christian one day earlier. The same performance in that game could have made the Lady Tigers far more competitive against St. John, EIHS head coach Doug Schultz said.

“First and foremost, St. John is a very good program, maybe the best we’ve faced all year,” he said. “But this was far from our best game, and we did not seem to have the spark we had one day earlier against Ascension Christian.

“If we had that same showing against St. John, it would’ve been a much better game,” Schultz. “But I’m not taking anything away from St. John there, because they have a very good program.”

Dannie Durand paced St. John with 10 kills, one block and two aces, while Emma Hargrove notched eight kills, one dig and one ace.

Hallie Rivet tallied eight kills, while Katie Blanchard had 28 assists, one dig and eight aces.

Standouts for East Iberville included Destiny Riley, Dedricka Wilson, Kelba Hollins and Taylor Gordon.

DOWN TO THE WIRE …

--St. John was set to face longtime rival Ascension Catholic on Oct. 20 in a pivotal district game that could give the winner the edge in playoff seedings. Coach Caitlin Hester’s Lady Eagles are set to entertain Ascension Christian at tonight (Oct. 22) at 6 p.m.

--Coach Angelle Matherne’s Plaquemine Lady Green Devils, with two wins under the belt this season, hope that a victory over neighboring rival Brusly, scheduled for Oct. 21, could open the door to a postseason appearance.

--In a battle of cross-parish rivals today at 4 p.m., Coach Doug Schultz will lead East Iberville to action against Coach Lanesha Taylor’s White Castle Bulldogs could help bump the Lady Tigers a little higher in the seedings. White Castle has not won this season, but an upset could end the season on a high note and even give the Lady Bulldogs a slight chance at the postseason fray.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is scheduled to release the brackets Sunday.