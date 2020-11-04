SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three Iberville schools reach volleyball playoffs

Staff Report
St. John’s Dannie Durand (7) blocks a shot from East Iberville’s Taylor Gordon (11) in recent action. Both teams will landed berths in Division V volleyball playoff action.

Three of the four high school volleyball teams in Iberville Parish punched their tickets to the post-season playoffs.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced the pairings Sunday, which will culminate with the state tournament Nov. 12-14 for the championship meets in front of a limited crowd at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

First-round tournament games were scheduled for action after press time.

St. John (11-8) drew a No. 7 seed in Division V, and was scheduled to host Eunice-based St. Edmund, a No 26 seed which entered the fray with a 5-15 record.

East Iberville (9-6), which drew the No. 18 seed, was set to travel to Northlake Christian (10-8) in Covington for the opening round.

Jamaya Washington (20) and Kaitlyn Washington (4) are among the Plaquemine Lady Green Devils who were scheduled to head into playoff action this week.

Plaquemine (6-10) squeezed into the playoffs as the No. 30 seed. The Lady Green Devils head to Marrero for action against No. 3 seed Academy of Our Lady (23-0).

Here’s the entire list of seedings:

Division I Bidistrict

  • (32) Benton (7-8) at (1) Dominican (26-2)
  • (17) Chalmette (10-6) at (16) Central-BR (15-8)
  • (24) Baton Rough High (8-10) at (9) Acadiana (18-4)
  • (25) Hahnville (11-10) at (8) Sulphur (13-0)
  • (28) Sam Houston (7-4) at (5) Dutchtown (21-5)
  • (21) West Monroe (15-5) at (12) Ruston (12-5)
  • (20) Slidell (8-8) at (13) Airline (16-5)
  • (29) Thibodaux (9-11) at (4) Mandeville (16-4)
  • (30) Chapelle (8-14) at (3) St. Joseph’s Academy (19-3)
  • (19) Ponchatoula (13-11) at (14) H.L. Bourgeois (19-7)
  • (22) C.E. Byrd (11-7) at (11) Fontainebleau (15-10)
  • (27) Hammond (10-10) at (6) St. Amant (17-6)
  • (26) Comeaux (9-6) at (7) Northshore (18-6)
  • (23) Southside (10-5) at (10) Natchitoches Central (15-4)
  • (18) Terrebonne (13-13) at (15) Destrehan (20-6)
  • (31) Denham Springs (9-10) at (2) Mount Carmel (19-5)

Division II Bidistrict

  • (32) East Jefferson (8-11) at (1) Teurlings Catholic (19-2)
  • (17) Lakeshore (9-15) at (16) Cecilia (8-7)
  • (24) West Ouachita (9-7) at (9) Liberty (13-3)
  • (25) Woodlawn-BR (9-9) at (8) St. Scholastica (17-6)
  • (28) Northwood-Shrev (10-11) at (5) Ben Franklin (24-6)
  • (21) Edna Karr (5-8) at (12) Belle Chasse (14-10)
  • (20) Helen Cox (11-8) at (13) Haughton (11-7)
  • (29) Neville (2-6) at (4) Vandebilt Catholic (12-9)
  • (30) Plaquemine (6-10) at (3) Academy of Our Lady (23-0)
  • (19) Warren Easton (9-10) at (14) Riverdale (8-7)
  • (22) Carencro (9-9) at (11) Landry (9-3)
  • (27) South Terrebonne (8-11) at (6) Assumption (20-11)
  • (26) Caddo Magnet (7-10) at (7) Beau Chene (21-2)
  • (23) Carver (9-6) at (10) Madison Prep (16-4)
  • (18) McKinley (7-5) at (15) Breaux Bridge (6-7)
  • (31) Scotlandville (4-5) at (2) St. Thomas More (13-4)

Division III Bidistrict

  • (32) Mentorship Academy (2-4) at (1) E.D. White (18-7)
  • (17) Booker T. Washington-N.O. (8-4) at (16) Kenner Discovery (6-10)
  • (24) Berwick (3-13) at (9) Pearl River (10-7)
  • (25) Crowley (7-12) at (8) Iota (11-7)
  • (28) Loranger (1-10) at (5) Lutcher (11-7)
  • (21) Iowa (5-8) at (12) North Vermilion (11-4)
  • (20) Frederick Douglass (10-10) at (13) Rayne (10-10)
  • (30) Vinton (4-5) at (3) Archbishop Hannan (14-11)
  • (19) Eunice (8-5) at (14) Brusly (10-15)
  • (22) Abramson Sci Academy (7-4) at (11) St. Louis Catholic (5-7)
  • (27) Westlake (1-2) at (6) Haynes Academy (12-4)
  • (26) Lusher Charter (3-10) at (7) Ursuline Academy (13-7)
  • (23) St. Martinville (7-11) at (10) Morgan City (13-12)
  • (18) West Feliciana (10-10) at (15) Church Point (12-7)
  • (31) David Thibodaux (4-12) at (2) St. Michael (18-3)

Division IV Bidistrict

  • (32) Donaldsonville (3-5) at (1) Parkview Baptist (21-3)
  • (17) St. Charles Catholic (6-9) at (16) Many (9-5)
  • (24) Delcambre (5-13) at (9) The Dunham School (16-9)
  • (25) Northeast (4-7) at (8) Ascension Episcopal (14-8)
  • (28) De La Salle (2-10) at (5) Notre Dame (16-8)
  • (21) McDonogh 35 (9-9) at (12) Episcopal (10-7)
  • (20) Sarah Reed (11-9) at (13) Thomas Jefferson (7-6)
  • (29) Patterson (3-9) at (4) Academy of Scared Heart-N.O. (14-4)
  • (30) Baker (5-10) at (3) Pope John Paul II (17-2)
  • (19) Port Allen (7-5) at (14) Patrick Taylor (10-5)
  • (22) St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at (11) Morris Jeff Community (13-2)
  • (27) Springfield (9-12) at (6) Catholic-New Iberia (15-7)
  • (26) Loyola Prep (10-9) at (7) Newman (11-5)
  • (23) West St. Mary (11-6) at (10) Lafayette Christian (14-5)
  • (18) Pine (12-5) at (15) University (9-10)
  • (31) North Caddo (2-10) at (2) John Curtis (21-3)

Division V Bidistrict

  • (32) Southern Lab (3-8) at (1) Country Day (17-9)
  • (17) Riverside (8-12) at (16) Ecole Classique (5-3)
  • (24) Slaughter Community (4-7) at (9) Episcopal of Acadiana (9-7)
  • (25) Houma Christian (3-13) at (8) Highland Baptist (14-7)
  • (28) First Baptist Christian (3-10) at (5) Catholic-Pointe Coupee (14-9)
  • (21) South Plaquemines (4-3) at (12) Northside Christian (10-6)
  • (20) Central Private (7-15) at (13) Crescent City (12-6)
  • (29) West St. John (4-14) at (4) Ascension Catholic (16-10)
  • (30) Covenant Christian (2-10) at (3) Westminster Christian (16-4)
  • (19) False River Academy (6-8) at (14) Ascension Christian (12-10)
  • (22) Christ Episcopal (8-12) at (11) Louise McGehee (9-5)
  • (27) St. Mary’s Academy (3-10) at (6) St. Martin’s Episcopal (10-9)
  • (26) St. Edmund (5-15) at (7) St. John (11-8)
  • (23) Family Christian (7-5) at (10) Central Catholic (12-9)
  • (18) East Iberville (9-6) at (15) Northlake Christian (10-8)
  • (31) Hamilton Christian (0-6) at (2) Calvary Baptist (17-1)