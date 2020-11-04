Three Iberville schools reach volleyball playoffs
Three of the four high school volleyball teams in Iberville Parish punched their tickets to the post-season playoffs.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced the pairings Sunday, which will culminate with the state tournament Nov. 12-14 for the championship meets in front of a limited crowd at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
First-round tournament games were scheduled for action after press time.
St. John (11-8) drew a No. 7 seed in Division V, and was scheduled to host Eunice-based St. Edmund, a No 26 seed which entered the fray with a 5-15 record.
East Iberville (9-6), which drew the No. 18 seed, was set to travel to Northlake Christian (10-8) in Covington for the opening round.
Plaquemine (6-10) squeezed into the playoffs as the No. 30 seed. The Lady Green Devils head to Marrero for action against No. 3 seed Academy of Our Lady (23-0).
Here’s the entire list of seedings:
Division I Bidistrict
- (32) Benton (7-8) at (1) Dominican (26-2)
- (17) Chalmette (10-6) at (16) Central-BR (15-8)
- (24) Baton Rough High (8-10) at (9) Acadiana (18-4)
- (25) Hahnville (11-10) at (8) Sulphur (13-0)
- (28) Sam Houston (7-4) at (5) Dutchtown (21-5)
- (21) West Monroe (15-5) at (12) Ruston (12-5)
- (20) Slidell (8-8) at (13) Airline (16-5)
- (29) Thibodaux (9-11) at (4) Mandeville (16-4)
- (30) Chapelle (8-14) at (3) St. Joseph’s Academy (19-3)
- (19) Ponchatoula (13-11) at (14) H.L. Bourgeois (19-7)
- (22) C.E. Byrd (11-7) at (11) Fontainebleau (15-10)
- (27) Hammond (10-10) at (6) St. Amant (17-6)
- (26) Comeaux (9-6) at (7) Northshore (18-6)
- (23) Southside (10-5) at (10) Natchitoches Central (15-4)
- (18) Terrebonne (13-13) at (15) Destrehan (20-6)
- (31) Denham Springs (9-10) at (2) Mount Carmel (19-5)
Division II Bidistrict
- (32) East Jefferson (8-11) at (1) Teurlings Catholic (19-2)
- (17) Lakeshore (9-15) at (16) Cecilia (8-7)
- (24) West Ouachita (9-7) at (9) Liberty (13-3)
- (25) Woodlawn-BR (9-9) at (8) St. Scholastica (17-6)
- (28) Northwood-Shrev (10-11) at (5) Ben Franklin (24-6)
- (21) Edna Karr (5-8) at (12) Belle Chasse (14-10)
- (20) Helen Cox (11-8) at (13) Haughton (11-7)
- (29) Neville (2-6) at (4) Vandebilt Catholic (12-9)
- (30) Plaquemine (6-10) at (3) Academy of Our Lady (23-0)
- (19) Warren Easton (9-10) at (14) Riverdale (8-7)
- (22) Carencro (9-9) at (11) Landry (9-3)
- (27) South Terrebonne (8-11) at (6) Assumption (20-11)
- (26) Caddo Magnet (7-10) at (7) Beau Chene (21-2)
- (23) Carver (9-6) at (10) Madison Prep (16-4)
- (18) McKinley (7-5) at (15) Breaux Bridge (6-7)
- (31) Scotlandville (4-5) at (2) St. Thomas More (13-4)
Division III Bidistrict
- (32) Mentorship Academy (2-4) at (1) E.D. White (18-7)
- (17) Booker T. Washington-N.O. (8-4) at (16) Kenner Discovery (6-10)
- (24) Berwick (3-13) at (9) Pearl River (10-7)
- (25) Crowley (7-12) at (8) Iota (11-7)
- (28) Loranger (1-10) at (5) Lutcher (11-7)
- (21) Iowa (5-8) at (12) North Vermilion (11-4)
- (20) Frederick Douglass (10-10) at (13) Rayne (10-10)
- (30) Vinton (4-5) at (3) Archbishop Hannan (14-11)
- (19) Eunice (8-5) at (14) Brusly (10-15)
- (22) Abramson Sci Academy (7-4) at (11) St. Louis Catholic (5-7)
- (27) Westlake (1-2) at (6) Haynes Academy (12-4)
- (26) Lusher Charter (3-10) at (7) Ursuline Academy (13-7)
- (23) St. Martinville (7-11) at (10) Morgan City (13-12)
- (18) West Feliciana (10-10) at (15) Church Point (12-7)
- (31) David Thibodaux (4-12) at (2) St. Michael (18-3)
Division IV Bidistrict
- (32) Donaldsonville (3-5) at (1) Parkview Baptist (21-3)
- (17) St. Charles Catholic (6-9) at (16) Many (9-5)
- (24) Delcambre (5-13) at (9) The Dunham School (16-9)
- (25) Northeast (4-7) at (8) Ascension Episcopal (14-8)
- (28) De La Salle (2-10) at (5) Notre Dame (16-8)
- (21) McDonogh 35 (9-9) at (12) Episcopal (10-7)
- (20) Sarah Reed (11-9) at (13) Thomas Jefferson (7-6)
- (29) Patterson (3-9) at (4) Academy of Scared Heart-N.O. (14-4)
- (30) Baker (5-10) at (3) Pope John Paul II (17-2)
- (19) Port Allen (7-5) at (14) Patrick Taylor (10-5)
- (22) St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at (11) Morris Jeff Community (13-2)
- (27) Springfield (9-12) at (6) Catholic-New Iberia (15-7)
- (26) Loyola Prep (10-9) at (7) Newman (11-5)
- (23) West St. Mary (11-6) at (10) Lafayette Christian (14-5)
- (18) Pine (12-5) at (15) University (9-10)
- (31) North Caddo (2-10) at (2) John Curtis (21-3)
Division V Bidistrict
- (32) Southern Lab (3-8) at (1) Country Day (17-9)
- (17) Riverside (8-12) at (16) Ecole Classique (5-3)
- (24) Slaughter Community (4-7) at (9) Episcopal of Acadiana (9-7)
- (25) Houma Christian (3-13) at (8) Highland Baptist (14-7)
- (28) First Baptist Christian (3-10) at (5) Catholic-Pointe Coupee (14-9)
- (21) South Plaquemines (4-3) at (12) Northside Christian (10-6)
- (20) Central Private (7-15) at (13) Crescent City (12-6)
- (29) West St. John (4-14) at (4) Ascension Catholic (16-10)
- (30) Covenant Christian (2-10) at (3) Westminster Christian (16-4)
- (19) False River Academy (6-8) at (14) Ascension Christian (12-10)
- (22) Christ Episcopal (8-12) at (11) Louise McGehee (9-5)
- (27) St. Mary’s Academy (3-10) at (6) St. Martin’s Episcopal (10-9)
- (26) St. Edmund (5-15) at (7) St. John (11-8)
- (23) Family Christian (7-5) at (10) Central Catholic (12-9)
- (18) East Iberville (9-6) at (15) Northlake Christian (10-8)
- (31) Hamilton Christian (0-6) at (2) Calvary Baptist (17-1)