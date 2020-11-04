Three Iberville schools reach volleyball playoffs

Staff Report

Three of the four high school volleyball teams in Iberville Parish punched their tickets to the post-season playoffs.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced the pairings Sunday, which will culminate with the state tournament Nov. 12-14 for the championship meets in front of a limited crowd at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

First-round tournament games were scheduled for action after press time.

St. John (11-8) drew a No. 7 seed in Division V, and was scheduled to host Eunice-based St. Edmund, a No 26 seed which entered the fray with a 5-15 record.

East Iberville (9-6), which drew the No. 18 seed, was set to travel to Northlake Christian (10-8) in Covington for the opening round.

Plaquemine (6-10) squeezed into the playoffs as the No. 30 seed. The Lady Green Devils head to Marrero for action against No. 3 seed Academy of Our Lady (23-0).

Here’s the entire list of seedings:

Division I Bidistrict

(32) Benton (7-8) at (1) Dominican (26-2)

(17) Chalmette (10-6) at (16) Central-BR (15-8)

(24) Baton Rough High (8-10) at (9) Acadiana (18-4)

(25) Hahnville (11-10) at (8) Sulphur (13-0)

(28) Sam Houston (7-4) at (5) Dutchtown (21-5)

(21) West Monroe (15-5) at (12) Ruston (12-5)

(20) Slidell (8-8) at (13) Airline (16-5)

(29) Thibodaux (9-11) at (4) Mandeville (16-4)

(30) Chapelle (8-14) at (3) St. Joseph’s Academy (19-3)

(19) Ponchatoula (13-11) at (14) H.L. Bourgeois (19-7)

(22) C.E. Byrd (11-7) at (11) Fontainebleau (15-10)

(27) Hammond (10-10) at (6) St. Amant (17-6)

(26) Comeaux (9-6) at (7) Northshore (18-6)

(23) Southside (10-5) at (10) Natchitoches Central (15-4)

(18) Terrebonne (13-13) at (15) Destrehan (20-6)

(31) Denham Springs (9-10) at (2) Mount Carmel (19-5)

Division II Bidistrict

(32) East Jefferson (8-11) at (1) Teurlings Catholic (19-2)

(17) Lakeshore (9-15) at (16) Cecilia (8-7)

(24) West Ouachita (9-7) at (9) Liberty (13-3)

(25) Woodlawn-BR (9-9) at (8) St. Scholastica (17-6)

(28) Northwood-Shrev (10-11) at (5) Ben Franklin (24-6)

(21) Edna Karr (5-8) at (12) Belle Chasse (14-10)

(20) Helen Cox (11-8) at (13) Haughton (11-7)

(29) Neville (2-6) at (4) Vandebilt Catholic (12-9)

(30) Plaquemine (6-10) at (3) Academy of Our Lady (23-0)

(19) Warren Easton (9-10) at (14) Riverdale (8-7)

(22) Carencro (9-9) at (11) Landry (9-3)

(27) South Terrebonne (8-11) at (6) Assumption (20-11)

(26) Caddo Magnet (7-10) at (7) Beau Chene (21-2)

(23) Carver (9-6) at (10) Madison Prep (16-4)

(18) McKinley (7-5) at (15) Breaux Bridge (6-7)

(31) Scotlandville (4-5) at (2) St. Thomas More (13-4)

Division III Bidistrict

(32) Mentorship Academy (2-4) at (1) E.D. White (18-7)

(17) Booker T. Washington-N.O. (8-4) at (16) Kenner Discovery (6-10)

(24) Berwick (3-13) at (9) Pearl River (10-7)

(25) Crowley (7-12) at (8) Iota (11-7)

(28) Loranger (1-10) at (5) Lutcher (11-7)

(21) Iowa (5-8) at (12) North Vermilion (11-4)

(20) Frederick Douglass (10-10) at (13) Rayne (10-10)

(30) Vinton (4-5) at (3) Archbishop Hannan (14-11)

(19) Eunice (8-5) at (14) Brusly (10-15)

(22) Abramson Sci Academy (7-4) at (11) St. Louis Catholic (5-7)

(27) Westlake (1-2) at (6) Haynes Academy (12-4)

(26) Lusher Charter (3-10) at (7) Ursuline Academy (13-7)

(23) St. Martinville (7-11) at (10) Morgan City (13-12)

(18) West Feliciana (10-10) at (15) Church Point (12-7)

(31) David Thibodaux (4-12) at (2) St. Michael (18-3)

Division IV Bidistrict

(32) Donaldsonville (3-5) at (1) Parkview Baptist (21-3)

(17) St. Charles Catholic (6-9) at (16) Many (9-5)

(24) Delcambre (5-13) at (9) The Dunham School (16-9)

(25) Northeast (4-7) at (8) Ascension Episcopal (14-8)

(28) De La Salle (2-10) at (5) Notre Dame (16-8)

(21) McDonogh 35 (9-9) at (12) Episcopal (10-7)

(20) Sarah Reed (11-9) at (13) Thomas Jefferson (7-6)

(29) Patterson (3-9) at (4) Academy of Scared Heart-N.O. (14-4)

(30) Baker (5-10) at (3) Pope John Paul II (17-2)

(19) Port Allen (7-5) at (14) Patrick Taylor (10-5)

(22) St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at (11) Morris Jeff Community (13-2)

(27) Springfield (9-12) at (6) Catholic-New Iberia (15-7)

(26) Loyola Prep (10-9) at (7) Newman (11-5)

(23) West St. Mary (11-6) at (10) Lafayette Christian (14-5)

(18) Pine (12-5) at (15) University (9-10)

(31) North Caddo (2-10) at (2) John Curtis (21-3)

Division V Bidistrict