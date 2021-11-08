Lady Eagles win first round, fall in Round 2 of volleyball playoffs

Staff Report

The St. John Lady Eagles won their first-round volleyball playoff game last week but came up short in Round 2.

SJHS in three straight sets (25-13, 25-19 and 29-8) in a 3-0 win at Ascension Christian last Tuesday.

Leaders for the No. 15-seeded Lady Eagles included Emma Perry, with two kills, two aces and 17 assists, along with Cassidy Canella with six kills, one dig and two aces. Kennedy Landry tallied five kills and one ace.

The season ended for the Lady Eagles in a 3-0 loss (25-12, 25-7, 25-11) against No. 2 seed Westminster Christian.

SJHS finished its season 13-12 and 6-2 in district.