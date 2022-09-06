Lady Eagle VB shows potential vs. Live Oak

Staff Report

St. John’s volleyball team may be young, but the Eagles want to send a message to their opponents that they’re not to be taken lightly.

SJHS made a strong statement against Class 5A foe Live Oak, which ended in a 3-0 win for their visitors from the Livingston Parish community of Watson.

Live Oak won the sets 25-22, 25-15 and 25-17.

“The girls are really learning our system and working hard, and that says a lot,” head coach Ally Barrios said.

But the Lady Eagles got a lot of momentum from their squads, including senior Emma Perry, who finished with one kill, two digs, one ace and 15 assists.

Junior Caroline Bueche tallied three kills, one dig and two aces, while fellow 11th grader Genevieve Prejean notched one kill.

Sophomore Karsyn Vadnais notched one kill, five digs and one assist, while fellow 10th grader Camile Haydel had two kills, two digs and one assist. Other sophomore standouts included Ainsley Crowson, with two kills, and Allison Boudreaux, who finished with three kills. Freshman Caroline Schlatre posted three kills and two digs, while Shelbie Dupont had one kill.