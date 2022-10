Staff Report

St. John defeated East Iberville 3-0 in district girls volleyball Monday evening in St. Gabriel.

The Eagles won on scores of 25-8, 25-7 and 25-8.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak in which St. John came up short against Helen Cox and False River during the weekend. East Iberville headed into the fray against St. John after back-to-back wins over Glen Oaks.