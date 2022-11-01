All Iberville Parish volleyball teams reach postseason playoffs

Staff Report

The road to the Lafayette Cajundome began this week for local volleyball teams after they landed spots in the post-season playoffs.

Victories in the bi-district, regional and quarterfinals will lead four teams in each division to the Ochsner/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Volleyball State Tournament, which moves this year to the Cajundome in Lafayette after many years at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

Here are the local teams and their opposition:

ST. JOHN

The No. 20 seeded Eagles were set to visit Crowley on Wednesday, Nov. 2 for action against No. 11 seed Northlake Christian. The winner will play the victor between Ascension Episcopal (4) of Lafayette, and False River Academy (29).

WHITE CASTLE

WCHS entered the fray as the No. 24 seed, which landed them a trip to New Orleans for action against perennial post-season squad Louise McGehee (9). A victory would pit White Castle against the winner of Central Private (8) and Centerville (25).

PLAQUEMINE

The Green Devils grabbed the last entry in the 32-seed bracket. To continue, they must defeat No. 1 seed St. Thomas More on its court. The game was schedule to be played after press time at St. Thomas More High in Lafayette. A win by PHS will lead to a regional round clash against the winner of Kenner Discovery Health/Science (16) and Lakeshore (17).

EAST IBERVILLE

EIHS also nudged into the last bracket spot, which sent the Tigers to New Orleans to battle top-seeded Metairie Park-Country Day on Wednesday Nov. 2, after press time. A victory for East Iberville will lead to a battle between the winner of Houma Christian (16) and Hanson Memorial (17).